SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Water is working to replace aging waterlines, meaning that one road in the city will be shut down come Monday.
The utility provider says a stretch of Woodland Street from S. Pine Street to Mills Avenue, along with Hale Street at the intersection with Woodland Street, will be closed to all thru-traffic for an extended period of time beginning September 9.
Spartanburg Water says traffic control devices will be in place on S. Pine Street, and that traffic will be diverted north or south of the street with an established detour on Poplar Street for those who need to return to Woodland Street. Residents who live on Woodland Street within the work zone will be allowed access from Mills Avenue.
Additionally, work will be required at the intersection with S. Pine Street, which will mean lane closures on that street. Spartanburg Water says crews will work at night, allowing all lanes of S. Pine Street to be open during daylight hours.
Alternate routes during peak traffic hours is recommended.
Anyone with questions should call (864) 582-6375.
