GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate middle school is asking for the public's help finding some very important picnic tables.
Woodmont Middle School in Greenville County said that around 1:30 a.m. March 30, two men driving a pick-up truck with a trailer came to their campus.
Surveillance video shows the men take three of five picnic tables that reside outside the school. According to the school's Facebook post, the tables were built and donated to the school as an Eagle Scout project earlier in the year.
"It is springtime, and our students deserve the privilege or enjoying lunch or a class project in the fresh air and sunshine," the post says.
Anyone with information on the incident, or who may help identify the men, is asked to call the school at (864) 355-8500.
