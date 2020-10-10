WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Woodruff High senior is wearing a special jersey every Friday night.
Andrew Stites is wearing #7, which was his brother Brandon's number when he played on this very field until Brandon was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver 5 years ago.
Their mom says Andrew has grown into a spitting image of his brother, which for those who knew them, helps them keep their good memories alive.
A shared love for football and now a shared jersey number, Andrew is holding on to the memories of his brother in every way- with many of them happening right here on this field.
Andrew recalls, "He made a touchdown... he ran up to me and gave me a nice high five. I was in middle school when that happened it was really nice. It was a really long time ago but I still remember it like it happened yesterday."
With Brandon watching him from heaven, he hopes to make him proud.
Now with Andrew in his senior year, it brings up a lot of emotions for their mom.
"Andrew is just a spitting image of Brandon on the field. Tall, 6'1', skinny, lanky leg so I can laugh and scream, but I am hiding the tears as well," says Mary Parks.
Similar in so many ways, that it's as if they are watching Brandon's highlight reel playing out in real time.
Andrew hopes to make him proud and like Brandon reminded his mom that they will get through it together.
Andrews believes that, "I can represent my brother's number while still playing the game that we love.
"It lets me know that I can show that he is still here with me," Andrew says.
Learn how the family has kept Brandon's memory alive in various ways, showing other teens the dangers of drinking and driving.
