WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Woodruff Police Department says that a man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct following a six-month investigation.
Officers say the suspect, 59-year-old Thomas Blackwell, was charged with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree with a minor under the age of 11.
The arrest comes after a six-month investigation conducted with the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), according to officers. Officers say they obtained a warrant for Blackwell based on a forensic interview and a medical examination of the victim.
