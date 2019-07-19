WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A police officer with Woodruff Police was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, Chief of Police Gregory Ryan reported to media.
The officer attempted to engage in a traffic stop along Kelly Road, but the suspect refused to get out the car and tried to drive off, police say.
The officer sustained minor injuries.
The suspect has been taken into custody.
