Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Woodruff Road is back open this morning after a crash involving injuries resulted in a closure for about an hour.
We're told the accident happened around 5:25 a.m. along Woodruff Road near I-385.
Details of the crash were not available, but Highway Patrol reported the roadway was blocked near the Woodruff Road I-385 bridge while crews work to clear the crash.
As of 6:30 a.m., the roadway was back open. Our crew arrived on scene just as the crash was clearing up. Pictures sent in showed two cars suffering significant damage, including one that appeared to have its door removed.
We'll update when we learn more from Highway Patrol about what led up to the crash.
