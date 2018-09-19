GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A busy exit on I-85 Southbound will be closed for 60 days as part of the Gateway Project.
The Woodruff Road exit will close Friday after two delays.
Once the exit is closed, all traffic must exit either 51-C to I-385 Northbound or 51-B to I-385 Southbound.
