GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) "I don't come over here unless I have to work,” said Katelyn Gibson.
Unfortunately for Katelyn Gibson her commute to Tom’s BBQ is just going to get longer with the holiday shopping season.
"Even like getting onto woodruff road, you're stuck getting onto woodruff road,” she explained.
There is hope for drivers just trying to get to one of the many shops off Woodruff Road. SCDOT crews are preparing to open up the extension from I-85 southbound Tuesday evening.
A moment Simon Cox, co-owner of Pet Wants, has been waiting for for months. Cox says he’s watched construction hold up traffic and changes along Woodruff confuse drivers. He understands all the changes are in the best interests long-term for drivers
"We're looking forward for it to be over with,” said Cox, “Pretty much since we moved in the first part of this year. It's been under construction at some point that all will come to an end and make it easier for people to come in and out of our parking lot."
Billy Coleman, the project’s engineer says exit 51 C will look a little different, but still let drivers out on Woodruff Road. He’s asking drivers to pay extra attention.
"Please drive with caution and care,’ said Coleman, “A lot of changes have taken place. There's a lot of activities on the road at night, during the day and weekends."
