GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Attention all wrestling fans in the Upstate! Your opportunity to meet a legend is just a few weeks away.
WWE superstar, Ric Flair, will be gracing our area for a meet and greet in Downtown Greenville on August 24.
The rolex wearing legend will be at the Charleston Pub, on W. Washington Street, from 6-8 p.m., posing for photos and signing autographs.
Tickets are limited, and they're going FAST. Right now, they're priced at $100 per person.
Anyone interested can purchase tickets at the Pub's website here.
MORE NEWS:
5-year-old SC girl missing after mother found slain inside apartment, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.