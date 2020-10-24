WASHINGTON (AP) — While much of Washington is twisted in knots over the upcoming election, there’s another contingent already busy trying to figure out how to stage an inauguration for the next president during a pandemic.
Visitors to the U.S. Capitol and the White House can see preparations already underway for the Jan. 20 ceremony to inaugurate the to-be-determined next president.
Outwardly, much looks the same as in any election year. Work is taking place with the mindset that it is easier to scale down, if the coronavirus makes that necessary, than to scale up.
More news: New cases hit three-month high as Covid-19 hospitalizations soar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.