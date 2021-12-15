MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Bridgeway Station development is something Mauldin mayor Terry Merritt says is happening at just the right time.
“Growth that is coming to our city, with the diversity of age groups and people coming in, it requires a different approach," the mayor told Fox Carolina.
We met up with him outside of the first big addition to the development, a six story mixed-use building built for retail and commercial space; it just had its walls raised in the last few weeks according to developer Phil Hughes.
“This is the type of development that’s been proven around the country to be something that people really enjoy," Hughes said. “What happens outdoors may be just as important as what happens indoors."
He also says the first building is just the beginning. Right now, the development has already secured local, independent pizza and coffee shops, who have confirmed their commitments to joining Bridgeway Station in previous statements with the developer. But Hughes says the whole idea is a walkable village – with many attractions said to be started in the coming months.
“An open air events center, and a stage, and a giant plaza, and a park...it’s all going to keep rolling," Hughes said, when asked to rattle off what else he expects to be built in the development.
“Maybe the biggest thing of all will be the connection to the swamp rabbit trail, and the pedestrian bridge over the interstate,“ he said.
The bridge over I 385 is one of the highlights of the project. The idea is to connect it to the swamp rabbit trail – from Maulden to Greenville all the way to Travelers rest.
“ I can do loops and things like that when the bridge gets in,“ said a long time Malden resident Ken Schwartz.
Schwartz says he and Manny in the community have been very curious about how this massive project could impact things like traffic. He says though, that as long as it comes out as advertised, he’s optimistic about the project.
“I’ve been walking over here for 20 years,“ Schwartz explained, “and running, and I still think it’s going to be available for us to be able to do that.”
Hughes says that as soon as January 1 rolls around, they will have several more announcements regarding restaurants, retailers, and others who will be moving in at Bridgeway station. Right now, the city of Malden has a survey on its website, asking people for feedback on what they’d like to see in the space left that still available
