Work begins on tiny home neighborhood for veterans in Myrtle Beach

Tiny Home Community in Myrtle Beach
The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

 

 

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction has started on a new tiny home neighborhood for Grand Strand military veterans.

The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

Officials say the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, which is based in Little River, will own and manage the facility.

Scott Dulebohn, the director of VWHRC, said the property and project were provided to the organization from an anonymous local donor.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, 25 tiny houses have been approved, with construction on the first ten to begin in about three weeks.

For more information on VWHRC, click here.

