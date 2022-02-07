Work begins on tiny home neighborhood for veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction has started on a new tiny home neighborhood for Grand Strand military veterans.
The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
Officials say the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, which is based in Little River, will own and manage the facility.
Scott Dulebohn, the director of VWHRC, said the property and project were provided to the organization from an anonymous local donor.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, 25 tiny houses have been approved, with construction on the first ten to begin in about three weeks.
For more information on VWHRC, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.