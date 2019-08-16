GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, will be on the campus of Lander University on August 30, officials announced via press release.
The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the new fountain and green space on Willson St. on the campus of Lander University on Friday, August 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The "Gentle Giants," as they are often referred to, will host a parade at 7 p.m. on campus. This event is free and open to the public.
"We are excited to have the iconic Budweiser Clydesdale's here in Greenwood to help us kick-off the 2019-20 athletics calendar," said Lander athletic director Brian Reese.
"Lander Athletics invites the Lakelands and surrounding communities to Lander's campus on August 30 for this unique showcase in what is sure to be a memorable evening for our community."
The Clydesdales' appearance in Greenwood, S.C. is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800's.
