ROME (AP) -- The World Health Organization is declaring that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic. The assessment comes as Italy is weighing even tighter restrictions on daily life and has announced billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus. Premier Giuseppe Conte says he will consider requests to toughen an already extraordinary lockdown. The hardest-hit region of Lombardy is pushing for a shutdown of nonessential businesses and public transportation on top of travel and social restrictions. The death toll in Italy has risen to 631. In the U.S., more than 1,000 people have been infected.
World Health Organization declares that virus crisis is now a pandemic
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- Animal rescue: Dog found in Greenville with external fixator on leg, now searching for owners or new home
- Woman killed in Spartanburg Co. car crash leaves behind 5 children, friend says
- TBI finds remains believed to be those of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
- Disturbing video shows group stomping 15-year-old girl on sidewalk
- 'He stole the other part of me that night' - Twin sister of teen killed in crash asks judge to deny DUI suspect's bond
- Bars near one Florida university are giving women a secret way to alert bartenders if they feel unsafe on a date
- Man gets up to 775 years in prison for filming sex abuse of infant
- Affidavit reveals grim details on how missing Charleston woman was found dead in the Upstate, evidence that led to an arrest
- 15-year-old Anderson County girl missing for a week found safe
- DHEC: Spartanburg man being monitored for possible coronavirus case; company confirms he is an employee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.