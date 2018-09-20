SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A world-wide company is looking to hire 250 full-time Upstate employees at its Spartanburg customer experience center.
Sitel Group is a leading global customer experience management provider that reaches customers all over the world.
It needs to fill all 250 Upstate positions in the next 6 months.
"This is a great time for Sitel Group in Spartanburg as we look for highly motivated individuals to provide memorable customer experiences for our clients," says David Rogers, Site Director, Sitel Group. "People might think this is a telemarketing organization, but it's not. In Spartanburg, we support clients in the banking, healthcare and financial services industries who need help with inbound calls. For our agents, that means immense exposure to customers who are calling in for support."
Those interested can visit jobs.sitel.com and enter the keyword "Spartanburg."
The Spartanburg location will also host job fairs every Tuesday starting on September 25.
It is located at 895 Springfield Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Each job fair will span from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants can meet with the site team and explore various employment opportunities.
If a candidate is located more than 50 miles from the job site, Sitel Work @ Home Solutions™ employs more than 3,800 associates using a virtual platform.
Anyone interested in working at home can learn more here.
For more information on Sitel, visit their website.
MORE NEWS: Greer man accused of sexually abusing children, using food in an assault, and forcing them to watch porn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.