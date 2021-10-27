APTOPIX World Series Baseball

Houston Astros' Jose Siri celebrates past Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried on a throwing error during the second inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie José Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros to a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves that evened the World Series at one game apiece. Jose Altuve doubled early, homered late and scored twice to break out at the plate. Siri’s speed and aggressive play created havoc on the bases, leading to a four-run second inning that helped the Astros snap a five-game skid at home in the World Series.

