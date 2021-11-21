GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate church honored a World War II veteran and retired dentist on his 100th birthday.
First Presbyterian Church, Greenville honored Dr. Dabney Robinson who has been a choir member since 1954.
Susan Messer presented Dr. Robinson with a framed copy of his favorite song, "God so loved the world."
Messer read the text on the frame that says the following:
"Dr. Robinson's steadfast belief in a God who so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whoso believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life."
Robinson has been a member for 67 years.
