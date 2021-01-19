SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Simpsonville police arrested a man and woman connected to the death of a child, according to a release from the Simpsonville Police Department.

34-year-old Jerry Robinson and 29-year-old Ariel Robinson have been charged with homicide by child abuse and are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond, according to police.

Police say they responded to an address along Sellwood Circle on Thursday afternoon after receiving a call about an unresponsive juvenile victim who was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the child as three-year-old Victoria Rose Smith. The coroner determined her cause of dead to be multiple blunt force injuries.

Ariel Robinson was the winner of season 20 of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America." Robinson told FOX Carolina she was a mother of five.

The incident remains under investigation by police, SLED and the coroner's office.

The case is going to be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office, according to a release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

