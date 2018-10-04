FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities have named the suspect they believe shot seven police officers in South Carolina as they tried to serve a search warrant.
WIS-TV reports that Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby identified the suspect Thursday as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins.
Kirby says Hopkins is hospitalized with a head injury and unable to speak with officers. WPDE-TV reports Hopkins fell at the scene.
Kirby says officers were trying to serve a warrant involving an accusation that a 27-year-old person at the home sexually assaulted a foster child in the home.
One officer was killed and six others injured Wednesday in an upscale Florence neighborhood.
