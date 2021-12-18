GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Over 1,400 wreaths are scattered across cemeteries in Greenwood the first year the community has participated in Wreaths Across America.
Started nearly 30 years ago, Wreaths Across America has been remembering the fallen, honoring those who served, and teaching.
"We just want to make sure that our children and the next generations understand and honor what it takes to preserve our beautiful country as it is," said Helen Nazzaro with the Mount Ariel Chapter, NSDAR, the organization that organized the Greenwood ceremony.
Each branch of the military was represented, along with veterans from numerous wars dating back to World War II.
"I think it's very meaningful, you read the names of these veterans and think about what they offered to this country and how important their service was and how we value it," explained Ret. Navy Nurse LCDR Carol Scales.
Each grave of a veteran marked with a white flag.
A wreath placed.
The name of the fallen said aloud.
"They're evergreen, which means they live forever and by speaking the names of the veterans we keep their memory alive forever. They are circular, so there's no beginning and no end," said Nazzaro.
There were also Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Greenville, Inman, Pickens, and Asheville.
