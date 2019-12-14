Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Asheville Civil Air Patrol, along with other military organizations will be participating in Wreaths Across America at the Black Mountain Veterans' Cemetery on Saturday.
Organizers say wreath laying will start at 9:00 am with a ceremony honoring mothers who have lost children in battle and an additional laying of the service wreaths at noon.
Specially designated wreaths for the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and POW/MIA will be placed on memorials during a ceremony that will be coordinated simultaneously at over 1,600 participating locations across the Country.
In 2019, over 1.8 million wreaths will be sponsored by individuals, businesses, and groups from communities across the nation.
Wreaths will be placed in all 50 states from Maine to Alaska and Hawaii, and at 24 national cemeteries on foreign soil.
