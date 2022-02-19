CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Wreaths Across America Mobile Education (MEE) Exhibit national tour made a stop in the Upstate.
The event was located at Nettles Park in Clemson.
The MEE's goal is to bring local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, education visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes as well as to serve as an official 'welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
