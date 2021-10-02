Crash along Reidville Road
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that two people were injured in a crash along Reidville Road and Oak Forest Road on Saturday.
One of the vehicles involved appeared to be a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office vehicle, according to FOX Carolina crews on scene.
SCHP says that the SCSO vehicle was driving south on Oak Forest Road when it disregarded a traffic light and struck a 2015 Ford Sedan, injuring the car's two occupants.
We will update this story as we learn more.
