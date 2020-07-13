GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A crash involving a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle was blocking lanes on Augusta Road in Greenville County Monday morning.
The wreck happened near Taylor Road around 8:41 a.m., according to the SCHP website.
Troopers reported injuries in the collision.
Our crew at the scene said the front end of a car was damaged and the trailer of the semi was twisted up from the wreck.
First responders were redirecting traffic headed for Greenville around the wreck.
No other details about the collision were immediately available.
