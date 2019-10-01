(FOX Carolina) -- One upstate cheerleader and his parents are trying to figure out who’s responsible for taking down a banner with his picture and throwing it away.
17-year old Sebastian Brooks is a senior at Wren High School, and this is his first year on the squad.
His father posted to Facebook asking if anyone knew or had video of the person responsible for the banner getting thrown in the trash.
Only seniors from the cheer-leading squad have their faces displayed on those banners, which are usually zip-tied to the fence surrounding the football field.
Cheering brings Brooks a lot of joy and happiness. You can see his face light up talking about the sport.
“It was something I always thought I wanted to do and it’s just kind of fun,” Brooks said.
However, when he found out what happened with banner, their was emotional hurt.
“It was so shocking that it was kind of hard to just express how the feeling was,” he said.
FOX Carolina reaches out to the school district for comment. They did let us know that the school would be replacing the banner and investigating the case further to determine whom the culprit is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.