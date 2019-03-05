(FOX Carolina) – Pro wrestling legend King Kong Bundy, real name Christopher Alan Pallies, has died at age 61.
WWE announced the wrestler’s passing on Tuesday.
Bundy, who hailed from Atlantic City, NJ, was one of the “giants of wrestling,” tipping the scales at 458 pounds in his heyday.
He joined the WWE roster in 1984 and main evented WrestleMania 2 when he faced Hulk Hogan in a steel cage for the heavyweight championship.
Bundy returned to the WWE in 1994 as part of the Million Dollar Man’s heel stable and went on to face the Undertaker in WrestleMania 11 before departing the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.