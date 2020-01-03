GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s “Have a Nice Day Tour” will make a stop in Greenville on Monday, Jan. 6.
Foley will bring his blend of comedy, travel stories, and behind-the-curtain glances at his decades-long pro wrestling career to the Comedy Zone on Main Street in downtown Greenville.
Foley is returning to the Comedy Zone as part of his tour to celebrate the 20-year-anniversary of his first best-selling book, “Have a Nice Day.”
The show will conclude with a 45-minute Q&A session where audience members can direct the conversation.
General admission is $25. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
For $25 more, fans can get VIP tickets that include priority seating; a photo-op with Foley; a special 11x14 photo that Foley will sign as all three wrestling personalities: Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack; and, Foley will also sign any one personal item for VIP ticket holders.
Click here to purchase tickets.
