Laurens County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Laurens County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of an accident on I-26 near mile marker 52 around 10:05 p.m. Monday night.
Troopers say a driver, later identified by the coroner's office as 58-year-old Thomas Chandler Ramage Jr, was traveling in the eastbound lane in the wrong direction when he collided head-on with 28-year-old Jacob Jackson.
Troopers say both Ramage and Jackson were wearing seat belts when the accident occurred, but both were trapped in their vehicles after the accident.
The coroner's office says that Ramage died of blunt force trauma.
Jackson was taken to Spartanburg Regional, his condition at this time is unknown.
