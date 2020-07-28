SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Grace Revels, one of two USC Union softball players killed in a crash on Southport Road in February.
The lawsuit was filed in July against Yuriy Karpik, the driver charged with DUI by South Carolina Highway Patrol in the crash. It also sues the co-owner of the Toyota Camry he was driving and a Spartanburg food delivery service.
The lawsuit says Karpik was intoxicated and traveling 75 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone when he lost control and hit a Ford Mustang, killing Revels and Mia Stokes. Two other members of the USC Union softball team were also injured in the crash.
The document alleges the co-owner of the Camry entrusted Karpik with the vehicle when he "knew or should have known that Defendant Yuriy Karpik was not a competent and qualified driver, had a habit of drinking alcohol, and was likely to drive while intoxicated."
Karpik "had become intoxicated and impaired from alcoholic beverages while 'on the clock'... with Hub City Delivery," according to the lawsuit. The document claims he was operating his vehicle for the business when the crash occurred.
A lawyer representing Hub City Delivery released a statement on behalf of the business saying the owners expressed their deepest sympathies for Revels' family, but allegations he was driving for HCD at the time of the crash were "flat false."
Below is the full statement released on behalf of Hub City Delivery:
"Hub City Delivery ("HCD") was founded in Spartanburg by owners Joel and Sarah Petty in 2011. They built the business on principles of hard work, integrity and following the rule of law. All the facts in the investigation to date indicate that HCD upheld those principles in this case. More specifically, HCD did not legally employ Mr. Karpik (the driver who is alleged to have caused this tragedy) and had no control over him by contractual agreement. The allegation that Mr. Karpik was operating his vehicle for HCD at the time of the wreck is flat false as the business was not even open after 10pm when the wreck occurred. Finally, HCD does not serve or deliver any alcohol and had nothing whatsoever to do with Mr. Karpik choosing to drink and drive recklessly as he is alleged to have done.
Regardless of the foregoing, Joel and Sarah are parents themselves and send their deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathy to the mother, father, and family of Grace Revels for their heartbreaking loss."
Karpik is charged with two counts of felony DUI involving death, felony DUI with great bodily injury and open container. He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
