CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A law firm says that it has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the widower of a woman who died in a wreck on Interstate 85 in July in Cherokee County.
The wreck killed three people and involved eight vehicles, including and 18-wheeler, according to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office.
Among those killed was Karen Marie Goggin, the wife of Thomas Goggin, who is filing the lawsuit, according to Janet, Janet and Suggs, LLC.
According to a release from the firm, the lawsuit claims that the ongoing construction on the area of the interstate where the wreck happened "not only created the conditions that led to the crash, but also delayed emergency crews from reaching Mrs. Goggin in time to save her life."
The defendants named in the release are the driver of the 18-wheeler involved in the wreck, Blythe Construction Inc., Zachry Construction Corp., Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson, Inc. and Cowan Systems LLC.
Thomas Goggin issued a statement in the release.
"The companies in charge of this construction project knew that the "chute" was a death trap. No one else should have to go through what we did that day. They must be held accountable for injuries and all the lives lost, including Karen's."
