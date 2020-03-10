GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County sheriff, his agency, and Greenville County have been summoned to court following a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the estate of a man who was shot and killed by deputies in 2018.
The lawsuit, which was filed on March 10, 2020, concerns the death of Jermaine Massey, who was shot and killed by deputies on March 19, 2018 after deputies said Massey charged at them with a knife. Following an investigation by SLED, Solicitor Walt Wilkins said the deputies would not face charges in the case.
The lawsuit alleges Massey's death was the result of "negligence, gross negligence, and recklessness" by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The lawsuit accuses deputies of failing to ensure Massey's safety, failing to adhere to proper procedures, failing to render aid after the shooting, and other accusations.
The lawsuit is seeking damages to be determined in a jury trial.
At the time of the killing, Will Lewis held the role as Greenville County Sheriff. Therefore, current Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown is being summoned in his representative capacity as sheriff.
FOX Carolina reached out to the sheriff's office for comment on the lawsuit.
GCSO spokesman Lt Ryan Flood replied, "We refrain from comment and on any and all pending litigation in an effort to not compromise the court proceedings."
Read the full lawsuit:
