GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A scholarship has been created in honor of a Limestone College student killed by Spartanburg Methodist campus police.
Delvin Tyrell Simmons died following an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The scholarship is part of a wrongful death lawsuit settlement between Simmons' family and SMC.
“They want to get the focus off of Spartanburg. That's sort of been the story about this case for the last five years,” attorney Scott Evans said.
Part of the settlement with SMC includes a disbursement of $20,000 to Limestone College to create a permanent scholarship in Delvin's name. Scott Evans, an attorney representing Simmons family said the settlement is a step forward in setting the record straight.
“The part of the story that was never told was what was going on in Gaffney, what Delvin's life was like in Winnsboro,” Evans said, “They wanted to get the focus on Limestone College, the college that Delvin loved and off of Spartanburg Methodist.”
At the time of his death, Delvin was in his second year at Limestone pursuing a degree in early childhood education and an active member of the “Call Me MiSTER” program.
“Limestone's got a very strong chapter and that was the deciding factor in Delvin picking Limestone,” Evans said.
The “Call Me MiSTER” program aims to increase diversity in the classroom and inspire minority students with the hope of becoming teachers and leaders, both in and out of the classroom.
“He wanted to go back to a school system like the school system he came out of and the “Call Me MiSTER” program was a way for him to commit very early on as a high school senior to going back and teaching in underprivileged school districts and bring them up to par,” Evans said.
Evans said Delvin wanted to give back to his community by becoming a teacher in rural South Carolina.
“He was very touched by some of his coaches and some of his teachers at Winnsboro High,” Evans said, “That's something that inspired him and to be able to do for some of these young people what his coaches and teachers had done for him.”
The Delvin Tyrell Simmons Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to one member of the “Call Me MiSTER” program each year, beginning Fall 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.