SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Get ready to 'Protect Ya Neck' hip hop fans. Wu-Tang Clan is coming to Heritage Park in Simpsonville, S.C.
Wu-Tang Clan will be hosting their 36 Chambers Anniversary Tour Celebration this Friday are on June 7th at 8 p.m, according to their tour website.
Better yet? Tickets are starting at just $15.
Can't make it to the Simpsonville show, well the band offers more tour dates here.
