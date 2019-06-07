SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Wu-Tang Clan concert at Heritage Park is being postponed due to lightning concerns.
FOX Carolina's photographer on scene says the concert was pushed back by officials, and that attendees were being kept out until 9 p.m.
The concert is part of the rap group's 25th anniversary tour and was slated to start at 8 p.m.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.