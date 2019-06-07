2017 The Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2

RZA from the hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan performs on day two of the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Wu-Tang Clan concert at Heritage Park is being postponed due to lightning concerns.

FOX Carolina's photographer on scene says the concert was pushed back by officials, and that attendees were being kept out until 9 p.m.

The concert is part of the rap group's 25th anniversary tour and was slated to start at 8 p.m.

