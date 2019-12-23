GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Wrestling fans in Greenville are in for a treat come the new year.
Legendary wrestler Sting will be making an appearance at downtown Greenville's Charleston Sports Pub on January 17 to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.
The pub said on their website that fans can bring memorabilia, or even purchase some fun merchandise at the event.
Tickets are available for the event at the pub's website.
The Greenville meet and greet will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 15 W. Washington Street. They're necessary to meet Sting himself, but aren't required for the event itself.
Sting will also be making an appearance at the Charleston location on January 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sting, whose given name is Steve Borden, was a prominent face in wrestling from the late 80s through the early 2000s.
MORE NEWS:
Anderson Co. PAWS shelter delivers special Christmas presents to its 100 dogs in need of forever homes
Deputies investigating shooting that injured one person at business on Reidville Rd. in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.