GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Dec. 9.
It's been two years since the last Monday Night Raw in Greenville and several months since the promotion's last house show at the downtown arena.
Advertised matches include:
- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion The Kabuki Warriors
- Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana
- Six Man Tag Team Match featuring Seth Rollins and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C.'s United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Tickets are still available, starting at $20 in the second-level. The few remaining floor seats are still north of $100, as of Thursday afternoon.
Click here for more details about the event.
WWE’s SmackDown airs live on FOX Carolina every Friday night.
