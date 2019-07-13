MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- WWE Wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested down in South Carolina for allegedly being drunk in public this weekend, TMZ reported.
Jeff was reportedly arrested and booked Saturday for public intoxication and impairment in Myrtle Beach.
It's unclear what exactly led to his arrest but TMZ said he was released Saturday on less than $200 bond.
Jeff Hardy reportedly normally wrestles as one half of the Hardy Boyz for the SmackDown brand of the company.
