YANCEY COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Yancey County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested a 12-year-old suspect accused of murder.
Deputies say that that the arrest comes after deputies responded to a call on Monday at a home along Banks Creek Rd.
The sheriff's office says that the victim has been identified as Vernal Kilburn.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to YCSO.
The name of the juvenile charged in this incident has not been released as of this writing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
