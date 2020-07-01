YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Yancey County residents will need to save a different phone number if they need emergency services Wednesday night.
According to Yancey County E-911, the 911 lines will be unavailable from 10:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. This is because Frontier will be working on fiber lines, which affects the service.
Yancey County residents can call the 911 offices by calling the administrative lines at (828) 678-9463.
Some residents on the west side of Yancey County may see an outage with cell phones as well. If you can't call the 911 center, you're advised to go to the West Yancey Fire Department, where fire personnel will be stationed. Cell phones on the east side of town shouldn't be affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.