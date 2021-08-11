YANCEY COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Yancey County Sheriff's Office says they have found the endangered man who is believed to suffer from dementia and other cognitive impairments.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 70-year-old Rothie Dean Ayers was last seen at the VA Medical Center in Asheville.
Deputies say Ayers is 5'10, 200 pounds with hazel eyes, and short gray hair. They say he was wearing a green shirt and suspenders.
If anyone has information regarding Ayers location, please contact the Yancey County Sheriff's Office at 828-682-2124.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.