YANCEY COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Yancey County School says face coverings are recommended for students and staff in the re-opening school plan.
According to Yancey County Schools, the students return on Monday, August 16. They say their number one priority continues to be the health and safety of the students and staff while being able to provide appropriate academic instruction and meet students' social-emotional needs.
Other health and hygiene plans listed include:
Hand sanitation stations will be available in all schools and hand washing will be encouraged.
Increased cleaning and sanitation of high contact areas are a priority.
Parents are requested to check temperatures prior to sending students on bus or to school. Screenings will occur at school when the local health department determines outbreak in county or in schools.
Staff and students are encouraged to stay home if they are sick or running a temperature of 100.4 or greater.
