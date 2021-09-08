COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter, Colorado star Larry Walker, Ted Simmons of the Cardinals and Brewers, and the late labor executive Marvin Miller were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Jeter missed by one vote of being a unanimous pick in his first year on the ballot, but that was far from his mind on this day. Jeter, who noted at the start of his speech that 10 Hall of Famers had died in the past 20 months, was greeted by a sea of Yankees fans for a ceremony that was changed to mid-week in September from its customary spot on a Sunday in late July because of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.