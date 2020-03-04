Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are asking for help locating a runaway juvenile, missing since February 26.
According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Andelina Lee Ayala left a home on West Shockley Ferry Road last Wednesday.
She is described as 5'2", 120 pounds. At this time, deputies don't know what she was wearing when she disappeared.
Deputies believe she could be in the company of an older male named Christian in the Clemson area.
If you've seen Andelina or have information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4409 and reference case number 2020-09871.
