Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) -Anderson County deputies say a runaway juvenile has been safely located.
According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Andelina Lee Ayala left a home on West Shockley Ferry Road last Wednesday, February 26.
She was believed to be in the company of an older man named "Christian" in the Clemson area.
Further details were not available.
