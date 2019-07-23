Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the coroner's office in Anderson County along with the Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force said they were investigating a child's death that occurred in Belton.
According to coroner Don McCown, the two-year-old child was found in a swimming pool. He was identified as Jayce Rusinque of Beaufort, SC.
The coroner's office says the child's family was visiting relatives along Mayfield School Road when he was discovered by family members in an above ground pool around 10:20 p.m. Monday night.
The coroner's office say when Jayce was taken out of the pool he was already in cardiac arrest. Belton EMS, Medshore EMS and Anderson County Sheriff's personnel responded to the scene to initiate medical care. Jayce was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center-Emergency Department where he was later pronounced dead.
According to the coroner's office, the investigation indicates several families were visiting the residence at the time of this incident, including multiple children. The coroner says after the families went inside for the night, the mother of the child went to check on her children and discovered him missing.
The coroner's office says the child seems to have gotten out of the residence and re-entered the pool. Right now there appears to be no indication of foul play involved.
Coroner Don McCown says an autopsy is scheduled to confirm the Task Force findings.
More news: Over 200 job openings offered at upcoming Spartanburg career fair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.