North Carolina (FOX Carolina) -- On January 31st, at 11:40 am, Officers from Mount Gilead Police Department and Montgomery Sheriff's Office responded to an elementary school in regards to a student possessing a handgun.
The incident happened at Mount Gilead Elementary School when a Pre-K teacher observed a student showing other students something in their book bag. It ended up being a firearm.
The teacher promptly took the firearm to the principal's office for safe keeping. When officers arrived, they confirmed the suspected weapon was a 9 millimeter Smith & Wessin semi-automatic handgun, containing fully loaded magazine.
Interviews were conducted with the juvenile and school personnel. The weapon was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation is ongoing.
