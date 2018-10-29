Click here for updates on this story
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPTV) -- A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot during a road-rage incident in Port St. Lucie overnight.
Port St. Lucie police say the child was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road-rage incident at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of SE Bywood Dr. in Port St. Lucie.
According to police, the incident began at the intersection of SE Floresta Drive and SE Prima Vista Boulevard.
The two vehicles involved traveled southbound on Southeast Floresta Drive and turned onto Southeast Bywood Avenue.
A 3-year-old passenger in one vehicle was struck in the head. The child was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital and is in critical condition.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.