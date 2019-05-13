SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Zachary English, age 16, is the first male gymnast in South Carolina history to qualify for the U.S. National Championships, gym officials say.
This makes Palmetto Gymnastics in Simpsonville the first gym in South Carolina to have a male qualifier to U.S. Nationals as well.
In addition to qualifying for the U.S. Nationals, Zach also won a medal at this year's Junior Olympic Nationals in Reno, Nevada.
Zach has also been invited to join the Region 8 Elite Team Training Camp in June and will be traveling with the Region 8 Elite Team to practice with the Italian Junior National Team in July in Brescia, Italy.
Good luck, Zach!
