OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) On Tuesday, the coroner's office says a 19-year-old Greenville man died Monday night in the Intensive Care Unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The coroner's office says Angelo D. Hall was swimming with friends on Lake Keowee near Salem at Fall Creek Landing when he went below the water's surface.
The first call for assistance came in at 2:45 p.m. and both fire rescue and EMS were dispatched.
Oconee County Emergency Services Director Scott Krein said Hall was swimming from the shore near Landing Road in Salem to an island.
Krein says Hall was with a group of people when he attempted the swim.
By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had rescued the man from the water and were performing CPR.
The coroner's office says Hall was taken initially to Oconee Memorial Hospital by emergency personal that arrived on scene before being transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Coroner Karl Addis says Angelo Hall died at 8:45 p.m. due to complications associated with freshwater drowning.
MORE NEWS:
Gaffney Police: Man wanted on attempted murder, weapons charges in weekend shooting
SC Department of Corrections, SLED investigating death of inmate at Perry Correctional
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.