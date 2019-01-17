SJ Manley may only be nine years old, but on Tuesday evening his family said he didn't act like it.
They are calling him a hero.
His family said he pulled his 4 year-old sister Bailey out of their room by carrying her as it went up in flames.
Their home in Newry in Oconee County is a complete loss.
"You don't think it will happen to you and then once, it does, it's devastating," Amanda Manley, their mother said.
Manley said they believe the fire started from an outlet in the children's bedroom but firefighters are still investigating.
"By the time we got to the top of the stairs the whole back of the house was up in flames," Amanda Manley said.
SJ said he was in the middle of dreaming about a fire when he was met face to face with flames in his own bedroom. He picked up Bailey and carried her into the living room, his heels getting burnt in the process.
"I pray that they never lose that kind of bond," Amanda Manley said. "He loves her more than anything, and I know that he is going to be there for her, clearly and he saved all of us. He wasn’t worried about anything, toys, nothing he was worried about all of us."
The family said all four are alive because of this 9 year-old's quick thinking.
"It has really changed my perspective on life as far as not take not taking anything for granted and appreciate everything that you have. In an instant it can be gone," Manley said.
There is GoFundMe page set up help this family recover. Click here to help.
